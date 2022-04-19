Volusia deputies searching for missing girl in DeBary

article

The Volusia Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing girl.

Deputies said Tuesday in a social media post that Heaven Akins of DeBary has run away before and is considered at risk.

It is believed that she may be in the company of others.

If you see her, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (386) 248-1777 or 911 in an emergency.

