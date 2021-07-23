Volusia deputies say man named 'Tarzan' is wanted for stealing a truck

article

Have you seen Tarzan?

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a truck that was stolen from a DeBary trailer park on Cypress Drive.

Deputies say photos posted to Facebook show the suspect driving the stolen 2008 Toyota Tacoma. It has a Florida license tag of Y693AI. The truck has a Road Runner and Jesus decals on the side windows.

"If anyone knows Tarzan or sees him swing by, please email Detective Winhoven at dwinhoven@vcso.us. Or call our non-emergency number: (383) 248-1777."

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida by calling 1-888-277-8474 (TIPS) or via the Crime Stoppers app P3 Tips. You could receive cash for information about Tarzan.

