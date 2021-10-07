Volusia deputies get man to safety after climbing fence on I-4 overpass

Volusia County deputies helped a man to safety after they say he indicated he was considering jumping off an Interstate 4 overpass in Deltona.

Bodycam footage from the responding deputy shows as he approaches the man who had climbed the fence on the Enterprise Bridge.

The sheriff’s office shut down the interstate to help the man. After about two hours, they were able to get him to safety.

It was a scene similar to one in Flagler County where deputies rescued a teen who tried to take their own life.

Stephen Roggenbaum works with the Florida Suicide Prevention Coalition. He said it’s critical for people to know there are resources.

"Local mental health centers, counselors, clergy, and other folks in the community that are more than willing to help," he said.

He said loved ones can help by reaching out to the person.

"An individual can reach out for help themselves," he explained. "Sometimes those around a person who may be struggling can reach out to that individual who is struggling."



The organization wants to remind people of a national resource is always available.

"The National Lifeline phone number 1-800-273-8255 is available 24/7 for individuals at risk," said Roggenbaum.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.