Volusia County woman convicted of manslaughter in 2022 DeLand shooting

A Volusia County woman has been convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of the father of her child, prosecutors said Friday.

After a weeklong trial and six hours of jury deliberation, Jasmoray Baugh was found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm.

The backstory:

A Volusia County jury convicted Jasmoray Baugh, 31, of manslaughter with a firearm in the 2022 killing of the father of her child.

Prosecutors said Baugh sent threatening text messages after Korey Woulard vandalized her car, then drove around looking for him. When she found him on West Chipola Avenue in DeLand, she shot him in the chest and fled. He died at the scene.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, and quickly became a criminal case hinging on whether Baugh acted out of retaliation or self-defense.

Investigators relied on cellphone data, surveillance footage and witness testimony to place her at the scene. The trial lasted a full week, culminating in six hours of deliberation before the verdict.

What they're saying:

Baugh testified that she acted in self-defense.

"The defendant killed the victim for vandalizing her car," State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a statement. "Her retaliation could cost her 30 years in prison. A sad testament to the human condition."