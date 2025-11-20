Volusia County adds vehicle registration renewal kiosks at Publix

The Brief Self-service vehicle registration renewal kiosks have been added at select Publix stores in Volusia County. The kiosks are available at four Publix stores in DeLand, Edgewater, Ormond Beach and Port Orange. Drivers can use the kiosks to renew their registration. The kiosks will also print new decals.



Central Florida drivers can now renew their vehicle registration while picking up a Pub Sub.

Self-service vehicle registration renewal kiosks have rolled out at select Publix stores across Volusia County, according to the Volusia County Tax Collector’s Office.

The kiosks offer drivers a way to renew their registration without having to wait in line at one of the branch offices, officials said.

"These kiosks give our customers more flexibility and help reduce wait times in our branches," Tax Collector Will Roberts said in a news release. "If you’re already at the store, you can take care of a simple renewal on your own schedule and be on your way in minutes."

Similar kiosks were previously launched at Publix stores in other parts of Central Florida, including the Tampa Bay area and Seminole County.

Where are the kiosks located?

The self-service kiosks are in operation at four Publix stores in Volusia County:

DeLand – 299 E. International Speedway Blvd.

Edgewater – 2970 S. Ridgewood Ave.

Ormond Beach – 1258 Ocean Shore Blvd.

Port Orange – 3821 S. Nova Road

Do I need to bring anything to use the kiosks?

To renew your vehicle registration, you will need to bring your registration renewal notice with the PIN. Drivers can also use their license plate number and date of birth of the first registered owner.

The kiosks only accept credit cards, so drivers will need to bring a credit card to pay. After paying, the kiosk will print the new registration and decal.

All Florida residents can renew their registration at the kiosks.

What services are available at the kiosks?

Drivers can perform renewals that don’t require a new license plate; that don’t have suspensions related to insurance, driver's license or toll violations; and that don’t require a Florida Certificate of Insurance or IRS Form 2290.

The kiosks cannot be used to process renewals for boats, mobile homes, government vehicles, International Registration Plan vehicles, personalized plates, autonomous vehicles, National Guard plates, parking permits or disability placards.

How much does it cost to use the kiosks for renewals?

A $4.50 service fee will be charged for each renewal, plus a 2.3% credit card fee. The tax collector’s office said the fees are collected by the kiosk vendor and not the tax collector’s office.

Drivers can still renew their vehicle registration online on the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website, at a local tax collector's office or at a DMV.