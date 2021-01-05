Volusia County to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event

article

Volusia County officials announced that they will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for individuals 65 and older.

They said the event will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex at 1200 Saxon Boulevard in Deltona. Vehicle must enter via a right turn from Saxon Boulevard and they must leave through Section Line Trail.

They said that the vaccination site will be drive-through and only the Moderna vaccine will be provided.

Appointments are required and must be made at volusiacountyc19deweyoboster.eventbrite.com. Online registration opens on Tuesday at 3 p.m. 1,000 appointments can be each day and are available in one-hour timeslots. Those who have trouble accessing the internet are encouraged to call 866-345-0345.

Additional COVID-19 vaccine sites will be available in the coming weeks.

