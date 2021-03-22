Volusia County seniors to receive 4 guest tickets to graduation ceremonies after easing of restrictions

article

Volusia County Schools announced on Monday that each graduating senior will receive up to four tickets for their graduation ceremonies.

"The decision was made after careful consideration of health and safety guidelines," according to a news release.

Capacity restrictions will be eased at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach to accommodate higher attendance at the request of Volusia County Schools, according to the release.

Officials say seating will be in pods of four, with three feet or more between family groups.

"The Ocean Center recognizes the accomplishments of graduating high school seniors and is committed to providing the honor these events deserve, while also balancing the health and safety of all in attendance," said Ocean Center Director Tim Riddle in a news release. "As such, the facility has adjusted seating arrangements to allow for increased attendance, while also maintaining social distancing to the maximum extent possible. To further ensure the safety of all guests, we continue to require face masks be worn inside the facility."

Ceremonies are scheduled to be held June 3-6 at the Ocean Center.

Graduates and their guests will be required to wear face-coverings and to socially distance the best they can at all times.