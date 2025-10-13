Volusia County seawall holds firm as storms pound coast

The Brief A new seawall along A1A in Ormond-by-the-Sea held firm during recent heavy surf, protecting homes and the roadway. Residents say the barrier provides a sense of security after years of repeated storm damage. The multi-million-dollar project marks a long-term approach to combating ongoing coastal erosion.



Big storms are churning offshore, and with them, more of Volusia County’s shoreline is slipping away.

But for residents along A1A in Ormond-by-the-Sea, a new seawall is giving them a rare sense of relief.

What we know:

A new underground seawall along a stretch of Highway A1A in Ormond-by-the-Sea withstood heavy surf and high tides last week, protecting homes and the road from significant damage.

The multi-million-dollar project by the Florida Department of Transportation comes after years of persistent coastal erosion in the area.

Resident Dillon Kalkhurst said previous storms often washed sand onto the road, requiring repeated temporary repairs.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how long the seawall is expected to last or whether additional measures are planned to address ongoing erosion along other sections of Volusia County’s coastline.

The backstory:

Coastal erosion has long threatened properties along A1A, with residents reporting repeated washouts during storms.

Temporary fixes often involved bringing in dump trucks of sand that would be washed away by the next high tide.

What they're saying:

Residents have expressed frustrations over the cycle of erosion and repair efforts.

"It was just like Groundhog Day. It would almost always wash right here to the road," Kalkhurst said. "They’d come in the next morning with 15 dump trucks full of sand."

The seawall project is a more permanent solution designed to protect homes, the roadway, and public infrastructure from ongoing storm damage.

"We were like, ‘Is this really going to work?’" he said of the seawall. "But, you know, after seeing the deluge we had last week, it seems to have done its job."

"We know we’ve got 50 feet of concrete between us and the storms," Kalkhurst added. "That gives us a sense of security we haven’t had in years."