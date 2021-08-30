Volusia County School Board to hold emergency meeting on Tuesday

article

The Volusia County School Board will have an emergency meeting on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the DeLand Administrative Complex at 200 North Clara Avenue in DeLand.

The meeting will be open to the public. There will be two hours of public comment, during which time, each speaker will have three minutes to speak. Public participation cards will be handed out 15 minutes before the 6 p.m. meeting begins.

The public can also watch the meeting by going to the district website: vcsedu.org .

