Volusia County School Board approves parental opt-out to mask policy

After the Volusia County School Board voted to change its mask policy to allow for parental opt-outs, some parents still aren’t happy

"There should be no mandate at all," said one parent. "It creates separation between the kids."

The decision happened after hours of back and forth on the mask policy with some tense moments outside the district building.

People were upset they weren’t let into school board meeting chambers while the room was at capacity. At times, some were yelling at officers working security detail.

Crowd control barriers had been erected outside the building to keep order.