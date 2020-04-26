Volusia County releases back-up high school graduation schedule

article

The back-up graduation rehearsals and ceremonies are scheduled to be held for Volusia County high schools beginning July 6 and ending July 11.

Admission will be $3 per person.

Parking will be $5 for ceremonies at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center.

Tickets will be pre-sold by each of the high schools. (Tickets could be very limited per student to abide by social distancing guidelines.)

Below is a list of the district's back-up graduation rehearsals and ceremonies: