Volusia County releases back-up high school graduation schedule

Published 
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The back-up graduation rehearsals and ceremonies are scheduled to be held for Volusia County high schools beginning July 6 and ending July 11.  

Admission will be $3 per person.  

Parking will be $5 for ceremonies at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center.  

Tickets will be pre-sold by each of the high schools. (Tickets could be very limited per student to abide by social distancing guidelines.)

Below is a list of the district's back-up graduation rehearsals and ceremonies: