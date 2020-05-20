Volusia County opens all beach ramps ahead of holiday weekend

Volusia County on Wednesday reopened all of its beach ramps ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, which is expected to draw big crowds.

Cars are allowed through 23 points, extending from Ormond-by-the-Sea to New Smyrna Beach. Volusia County Beach Patrol said cars must park at a blue post or conservation post, which are placed 25 feet apart. Beach Patrol Capt. Tamra Malphurs said lifeguard towers will be fully staffed.

“Typically, Memorial Day weekend is our opening day, so it’s all hands on deck,” she said.

The agency is asking people to do their part, so lifeguards can focus on dangerous water conditions.

“We really need their help with the social distancing, because we are looking at some hazardous riptide conditions throughout the weekend. We will be flying that red flag,” Malphurs added.

People are encouraged to use less popular beach ramps during the weekend to alleviate congestion at the main ones.

Mariam and Jose Rodriguez, who visit the beach daily, said they have noticed more people hitting the sand.

“With the cars being here, there’s definitely more people and with the long weekend coming, it’s going to be a lot more people,” said Mariam Rodriguez.

Click here to see a map of the ramps.