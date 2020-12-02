Volusia County officials conducing 98-acre burn

article

Volusia County officials said a 98-acre burn is being conducted in Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve.

They said the burn began at 10:30 a.m. will be north of Pioneer Trail and east of the Martins Dairy Road parking lot. Trails to the east of Martins Dairy Road will be closed the day of the burn.

“Controlled burn events are weather dependent with advance notice typically 48 hours or less. Land Management staff and assisting personnel prefer to conduct burns with a cold front producing north and northwest winds that direct smoke east of and away from I-95," Land Manager Cindy Venuti said.

The burn is reportedly being done to eliminate dry and overgrown vegetation, reduce the risk of wildfires, and increase public safety.

