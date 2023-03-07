Volusia County offering $500 bonus to help recruit lifeguards ahead of summer

It's a busy time on Daytona Beach as the crowds of Bike Week make their way to the sand-packed shore and spring breakers trickle in for the sun and fun. To keep a better eye on the crowds, Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue is making sure those who can work the lifeguard stands do so these next few weeks.

"It's all hands on deck. We've already upped our staffing levels and given out mandates, as far as working," Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs said.

But going into the summer months, the county is going to need more help as it feels the effects, yet again, of the national lifeguard shortage.

"We have probably about 200 seasonal lifeguard positions we'd like to fill," Malphurs said.

The county is hoping to bring back and attract new lifeguards with a $500 bonus, along as they meet the criteria, like completing the required classes. The starting pay is $15.

"We try to get them out there as soon as possible, definitely by Memorial Day weekend," Malphurs said.

The next lifeguard tryout is happening this Saturday, March 11, at the Port Orage YMCA from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You can learn more about the tryout here.