Volusia County launches new unit to monitor student threats on social media

The Brief A new threat assessment unit in Volusia County will track student threats online. Officials say most tips come from social media and aim to prevent school violence. Sheriff urges parents to stay alert and involved in their children’s digital lives.



As students return to school, law enforcement in Volusia County is stepping up efforts to prevent campus violence — and they’re keeping a close eye on what kids are posting online.

What we know:

Volusia County law enforcement and school officials have launched a new Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit aimed at identifying and intervening in potential school threats before they escalate.

The unit monitors social media platforms like Snapchat and Facebook, which authorities say are frequently used to communicate threats. The initiative comes as students return to school amid rising concerns over campus safety.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the new unit will balance threat assessments with student privacy rights or whether any additional funding or staffing will be allocated for long-term operation. Authorities have not specified how they will evaluate or act on borderline or vague social media posts that may not clearly indicate intent.

The backstory:

The program was developed in response to a major increase in suspicious activity reported through the FortifyFL tip system. Officials say a spike in threats underscored the need for a more proactive and coordinated response.

Big picture view:

Volusia County’s efforts reflect a growing trend nationwide: schools and law enforcement collaborating to prevent violence through early intervention, data monitoring, and mental health evaluations. The approach signals a shift from reactive crisis response to proactive threat assessment, with growing emphasis on digital footprints and behavioral warning signs.

Still, Sheriff Mike Chitwood stressed that the responsibility also lies with families.

Parents are encouraged to stay engaged with their children’s online activity and report anything that seems off. The goal, officials say, is simple: stop tragedy before it starts.