Volusia County hopes to open new Veterans Memorial Bridge next month

The new Veterans Memorial Bridge in Daytona Beach is in the homestretch.

Volusia County said it hopes to open the bridge, formerly known as the Orange Avenue bridge, in March. The project hit a major milestone this week.

“We have put the deck on, which is the last piece we need so that actual vehicles can move across it,” said Tadd Kasbeer, the county’s director of engineering and construction. “We haven’t done any projects of this magnitude in Volusia County before.”

The $46 million project is funded by the government. The announcement of a March opening was exciting news for businesses along Beach Street.

“It’s about darn time,” said Tammy Kozinzi, owner of Sweet Marlay’s Coffee.

The project was supposed to be completed in December of 2018. Kasbeer said the weather has been a factor for those delays, including three hurricanes.

“Two of which were direct hits, and the other one, Dorian, even though it wasn’t a direct hit we had to prepare for it,” he explained.

Kasbeer said, unlike the old bridge, the new one will improve traffic flow.

“This bridge replacing that is a high-level bridge which allows traffic to move through unimpeded,” he said.

Once complete, it’ll be the only concrete arch bridge in the state.

“The bridge itself is going to be an iconic structure,” said business owner Allan Brewer.

Crews are currently finishing up railings and lightning. Once it opens to the public, plaques will be installed at 28 spots on the bridge commemorating conflicts in America’s history. The county is also fundraising for a plaza to memorialize veterans.

“We’re paying them some tribute for the things that they have done on our behalf,” said Kasbeer.