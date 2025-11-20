Finland woman enters plea: accused of throwing coffee on mom, dog, baby

The Brief A woman, who deputies determined was in the country illegally, is accused of throwing coffee on a woman, dog and baby. The woman, Nina Jaaskelainen, 54, pleaded not guilty in court. Reports say an argument began because a woman's dog was not on a leash.



A woman from Finland – accused of throwing coffee on a mom, dog and baby after the dog was reportedly not on a leash – pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

What we know:

Nina Jaaskelainen, 54, was facing battery charges after she threw coffee on a mother and her baby during a dispute over a dog leash, according to Volusia County deputies.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

In a Nov. 19 court filing, Jaaskelainen entered a written not guilty plea with the reservation that a motion to dismiss may be filed at a later date, court documents said.

During her arrest, deputies also contacted ICE, after determining that Jaaskelainen was in the country illegally.

The backstory:

A report by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office says Jaaskelainen was involved in a confrontation on Quail Ranch Road in New Smyrna Beach, in which a mother told deputies she was walking with her son and her dog at 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 14 when Jaaskelainen began yelling because her dog wasn’t on a leash.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Jaaskelainen threw coffee on the mother's dog, the woman told deputies. During the argument between the two women, Jaaskelainen allegedly threw coffee on the woman and her son, an arrest affidavit said.

The mother recorded the incident, showing Jaaskelainen with a coffee mug in her hand while arguing with the woman. The deputy said the mother, her son and her dog also had dried coffee on them.

Jaaskelainen told deputies that she threw coffee on the mother's dog, but she denied intentionally throwing coffee on the woman and her baby.