Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Rip Tide Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:13 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Lake Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Rip Tide Statement
until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Volusia County educator, paramedic sibling pass away after COVID-19 battles

Volusia County
School worker, brother lose battles with COVID-19

A school worker at Sugar Mill Elementary School and her brother, a paramedic in Volusia County, both lost their battles with COVID-19.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County is mourning the loss of a teacher’s aide and paramedic who leaders say were siblings and died after contracting COVID-19. 

In a heartfelt post, Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced the death of the brother-sister duo. Shayla Pennington was a teacher’s aide at Sugar Mill Elementary School. Gerald “Jerry” Jones was a longtime paramedic.

School board member Carl Persis said it was a big loss for the district. Although it was her first year at Sugar Mill, he says she taught at several schools in the district for years.

“That love she had for children just ran sincerely deep in her heart,” he said.

His wife, Susan, was a principal at Pine Trail Elementary School where Pennington worked before being assigned to Sugar Mill.

“And the students just really loved her. The teachers depended on her, so I know this is a big loss to the school,” she said.

Parent Jamie Jarrard met her at Pine Trail, where Pennington helped her daughter with speech therapy when she was young. She said they formed a lasting relationship.

“She kept in contact with us and made sure that Hailey was gonna be OK, our daughter, and asked about her all the time,” Jarrard said.

Sue Urban said she met Pennington’s brother, Jerry, when she was training to become a paramedic. She said he became a mentor.

“He actually molded me into the paramedic that I am today,” she said.

She said he was positive, kind and funny.

“He definitely would not want us to be grieving over his death. He would want us to be celebrating his life,” she said.