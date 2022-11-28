Volusia County deputies arrest group of teens in car alleged to be stolen

Volusia County deputies arrested four teenagers after a tag reader flagged the vehicle in Deltona as possibly stolen, authorities said.

Investigators first spotted the car early Saturday morning in a neighborhood driving without its lights on. Deputies used stop sticks to disable the car which came to a final stop on I-4.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood tells FOX 35 News the teens were likely trying to break into cars. He says deputies found high-value items in the car along with 52 rounds of ammunition.

"Ralph Lauren Polo clothing was in there, bags from the fragrance shop. So clearly these guys were out committing other crimes and I guess they figured we’ll get out in Deltona and do the same thing but technology got them," he said.

Sheriff Chitwood is reminding people to lock their cars, so they don’t become the next target.

"Use caution especially this time of year if you’re out shopping put your stuff in the trunk out of sight out of mind," he said.