Volusia County cracks down as spring break crowds shift from Miami

‘Expect the unexpected’

What we know:

Spring break crowds have shifted from Miami to other areas, including Volusia County, as law enforcement in South Florida has cracked down on rowdy behavior. Officials in Volusia County are bracing for a massive influx of young visitors over the next ten days.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says deputies are stepping up enforcement against underage drinking, reckless driving, and drug use. A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday for underage drinking, and his mother had to drive nearly four hours from Baxley, Georgia, to bail him out.

In response to anticipated issues, authorities in New Smyrna Beach have set up a special event zone, which doubles fines and allows vehicles to be impounded for traffic violations. Beach safety officers are also increasing their presence to monitor swimmers and prevent alcohol consumption on the shore.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether law enforcement expects this spring break season to be worse than previous years or how many arrests they anticipate. Officials have not provided details on whether similar crackdowns in other Florida cities have directly contributed to the influx of spring breakers in Volusia County.

Authorities have not disclosed if more arrests have been made or if there have been any major incidents since the start of spring break.

The backstory:

For years, Miami was the epicenter of spring break in Florida, drawing massive crowds. However, in recent years, law enforcement there has taken a stricter approach, discouraging rowdy gatherings with curfews, increased patrols, and stricter alcohol regulations.

As a result, young partygoers have sought out new destinations, and Volusia County has emerged as a popular alternative. Officials say they won’t be caught off guard and are prepared to enforce strict policies to maintain order.

Big picture view:

With thousands of teenagers and young adults flocking to Volusia County, local businesses are benefiting from the increased tourism, but law enforcement remains on high alert. Officials believe the combination of stricter penalties, increased patrols, and proactive messaging will help prevent chaos.

In New Smyrna Beach, the introduction of a special event zone highlights how officials are adjusting their strategies to maintain control. The countywide collaboration between different law enforcement agencies demonstrates a concerted effort to keep spring break festivities safe and manageable.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Mike Chitwood emphasized that authorities are ready for the surge in visitors.

"So it's going to be a massive influx of young teenagers," Chitwood said. "Expect the unexpected."

He also warned that reckless behavior would not be tolerated.

"If you show out, as they say, you're going to end up in our juvenile holding facility, you're going to be charged. And then a parent has to come and pick you up."

On the importance of beach safety, Tamra Malphurs, Director of Volusia Beach Safety, urged visitors to be cautious.

"Be responsible, don't drink on the beach, and swim in front of those staffed lifeguard towers—it’s extremely important."

Spring breakers like Jason Hubbard acknowledge the increased police presence.

"The increased law enforcement just goes back to past history and learning lessons from the past on the best way to handle this."

Others, like Andrew Diller, welcome the extra security as long as it doesn’t ruin the fun.

"I think as long as everyone can have fun and be safe, that's okay with us."

