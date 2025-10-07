Volusia County considers new dog-friendly stretches of Daytona Beach

The Brief Daytona Beach may soon add a dog-friendly zone along its coastline. Supporters say it will boost tourism and recreation; some residents remain cautious. The Volusia County Council will revisit the proposal at an upcoming meeting.



Parts of Daytona Beach could soon be going to the dogs — literally.

City and county leaders are considering a proposal to create a new dog-friendly beach area, joining neighboring Ormond Beach in welcoming furry visitors.

What we know:

Daytona Beach could soon welcome dogs to its shores, as city and county leaders weigh a proposal for a new dog-friendly beach area.

The Volusia County Council is reviewing three potential stretches of coastline — from Williams Avenue to Seabreeze Avenue, the Hartford approach, or a smaller section between Zelda and Seabreeze avenues.

The plan would mirror Ormond Beach’s existing dog-friendly area, giving pet owners more space to enjoy the ocean.

What we don't know:

Council members have not yet decided which stretch of beach to designate or when a final vote will take place. Questions remain over how the county will balance safety concerns, tourism impacts, and long-term maintenance.

The backstory:

The proposal follows the success of nearby Ormond Beach’s dog beach, which has been managed by volunteers and supported by Daytona Dog Beach Inc.

That group is again offering to maintain the area by supplying waste bags and organizing cleanup efforts. The initiative has gained traction as pet ownership and tourism continue to grow along Florida’s east coast.

What they're saying:

If approved, the new dog beach would reflect a broader trend toward pet-friendly recreation in Central Florida’s coastal communities.

"I love dogs anyway and enjoy them being on the beach," one resident said.

"It makes me happy — more places for us to visit," said Aisha Gonzalez. "It’s nice for everyone."

Local business groups say it could boost tourism and community engagement, while critics caution that increased dog traffic may pose safety or liability concerns.

Nanette Maciel Petrella, president of Daytona Dog Beach Inc., said, "We’ve delivered on our commitments in the past … We support the option of Seabreeze to Williams based on our experience and knowledge of what would achieve the most successful long-term outcome."

John Nicholson, a Daytona resident, expressed concern: "I’m a little bit leery of it … You understand my reluctance to put these with 8 million tourists who don’t know these dogs from Adam."

What's next:

The council is expected to take up the measure again at an upcoming meeting.