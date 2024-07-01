2 Volusia County beach ramps to temporarily close

Two beach access ramps in Volusia County will temporarily close starting next week for repairs.

Both closures go into effect on July 8. Here's what we know:

Daytona Beach: Riverview Boulevard beach access, parking area

The Riverview Boulevard beach access and parking area will be closed for about three months as county officials work on permanent storm damage repairs.

Beachgoers can use the Sun & Surf Park. Restrooms are available at Glenview Boulevard beach access, located a block south of Riverview.

Ormond Beach: Rockefeller Beach Ramp

The Rockefeller Beach Ramp in Ormond Beach will be closed for about two weeks as the vehicular ramp is rebuilt, county officials said.

This ramp is located at the northern access point of the dog beach.

Pedestrians can use the River Beach Drive access point, and vehicles can access the beach at the Cardinal Drive ramp.

How to see what ramps are open, closed

The Volusia Beaches app allows beachgoers to check the status of all ramps in the area, including Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach and New Smyrna Beach.