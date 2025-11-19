Volusia County approves upgrades to Edgewater wastewater plant

A plan to upgrade Edgewater’s wastewater treatment plant is moving forward after the Volusia County Council approved improvements aimed at protecting the facility from future flooding.

The project will replace pumps, filters and electrical systems, so the plant can remain operational during severe weather.

Local perspective:

The city received a federal grant of about $200,000 to help fund the work.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Edgewater officials say the upgrades are critical after Hurricane Ian flooded the facility with nearly five feet of water, forcing a shutdown that led to sewage backups in homes and streets.

"This will help make sure our facility is secure," Mayor Diezel Depew said.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

City leaders said there is no firm construction timeline yet, but emphasized the project is a top priority for both the city and the county.