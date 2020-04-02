Volusia beaches to close as statewide stay-at-home order takes effect

article

When Governor Ron DeSantis' statewide 'stay-at-home' order take effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 3, Volusia County beaches will also officially be closed.

The announcement was made by the Town of Ponce Inlet on social media.

"By order of Volusia County, effective 12:01am on April 3rd, all Volusia County beaches and beach accesses are closed to all public access indefinitely due to COVID-19. This includes walkers as well. No access to the beach is authorized."

During the stay-at-home order, residents of Florida are only allowed to leave homes for essentials like to get food, supplies or medicine. They're able to go to stores like Walmart, but you must practice social distancing.

Certain occupations like medical personnel are an exception. The order lasts until April 30.

Several beaches across the state closed over the last few weeks as the coronavirus continues to spread. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health announced that there were more than 8,000 cases in the state and 128 deaths.

