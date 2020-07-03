Volusia beaches prepare for big Fourth of July crowds as coronavirus cases surge

Some Florida health officials have blamed parties over the Memorial Day holiday for causing the state's surge in cases. Now they're asking people to celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly.

Volusia County beaches are expected to be packed since others will be closed this weekend. Those planning to spend the Fourth of July at beaches in Volusia County need to remember a few safety tips.

With the number of new coronavirus cases on the rise, officials want you to make sure you stay 6-feet apart and avoid large crowds on the beach.

Fox 35 News spoke to people who say they’ll be celebrating the holiday somewhere else to stay safe.

"Pretty risky. That’s why I try to avoid the beach on holidays the big crowds," said Francisco Duran.

Some communities in Volusia County also have mask mandates. In Daytona Beach, you have to wear a mask in public buildings. New Smyrna Beach also has a mask mandate.

Lifeguards are prepared for the crowds.

"With the Fourth of July comes everything. You know, we have medical calls, we have water rescues we have a lot of stuff we have to deal with so we really need people to be responsible," said Beach Patrol Captain Tamra Malphurs.

Another big safety tip those coming to the beach need to be aware of: no fireworks are allowed on the beach at all.



