Family desperate for answers 2 years after Florida veteran's disappearance

The family of a Florida veteran missing for two years holds out hope.

Vladek Hasel went missing two years ago, but his family is still holding out hope and looking for answers. They gathered to mark two years since he was last seen.

"It keeps me up every night. Losing sleep. I can’t believe we don’t have answers. I can’t believe there isn’t one lead for us to go off of," Bethany Hasel, Vladek’s sister, said.

Vladek was adopted from Russia at 5 years old and grew up in Central Florida. He served as a marine and was living with his father near the University of Central Florida campus at the time he went missing.

His father was on a business trip when he says he essentially vanished.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said he used his card at a Foxtail Coffee Shop in Orange County in November 2021. The case is still open and active.

Vladek’s family hopes sharing his story and picture will lead them to him.

"That’s what it’s going to take to find my brother. It’s finding the one person that has a piece of his story. They might not realize he’s missing, and they’re holding the piece that’s going to break his story wide open," his sister said.

The family will be honoring him on Nov. 14 for World Kindness Day. As Vladek used to help the homeless community, his family will be handing out bags of supplies to those in need in the Orlando area.