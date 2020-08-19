Visit Orlando's 'Magical Dining' returns with new take-out option

article

Orlando, get ready for some great food at great prices.

Visit Orlando announced that the 15th year of 'Magical Dining' runs from August 28 - October 4 as many restaurants struggle for business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Magical Dining allows food lovers to experience fine dining in Orlando at a great value, while also showing support for local businesses and helping to feed others in need. For just $35, you can indulge in a three-course dinner from a special prix-fixe menu.

For those who love Magical Dining but are still hesitant to sit at a restaurant table, new this year is the option for take-out and outdoor dining.

"Participating restaurants are going above and beyond with new safety measures," according to the program.

The website also now designates venues that offer open-air and outdoor dining.

Dozens of Central Florida restaurants are reportedly participating in 2020. They include the following:

The Capital Grille

Kimonos

Black Fire Brazilian Steakhouse

Bites and Bubbles

Artisan's Table

Le Coq Au Vin

RusTeak at College Park

The Stubborn Mule

Big Fin

Cooper's Hawk

Fleming's

Kabooki Sushi

Seasons 52

The Melting Pot

Earls Kitchen + Bar

Chez Vincent

Rocco's Italian Grille and Bar

The Ravenous Pig

Umi Winter Park and

and many many more!

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining will run for 38 days, offering six weekends for diners to experience some of Orlando’s best restaurants. In addition, one dollar from each meal will be donated to Feed the Need to support hunger relief in the community.

“Visit Orlando originally started this program 15 years ago to support local restaurants during the off-season, and this year is literally the most significant and longest off season these businesses have ever faced,” said George Aguel, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “Supporting this program is a positive benefit for all – residents get to enjoy fine dining at a value, local businesses can put employees to work, and Central Florida residents in need will receive meals through this year’s charity recipient, Feed the Need.”

You can see the full list of participating restaurants, dinner menus, and make reservations at OrlandoMagicalDining.com .

Due to limited seating capacity at participating restaurants, diners are strongly encouraged to make reservations in advance.