Orange County deputies remove 11-foot alligator near apartments

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Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wildlife call near an apartment complex that turned out to involve a much larger alligator than initially reported.

According to officials, when a 911 call first came in, deputies were told they would be responding to a roughly 5-foot alligator spotted walking near the complex.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the reptile was significantly larger — measuring more than 11 feet in length.

Officials say that despite the unexpected size of the animal, deputies worked alongside licensed alligator trappers to safely secure and relocate the massive gator without incident.

Reports suggest that there were no injuries, and the alligator was removed from the area to ensure the safety of nearby residents.