Deputies arrest driver of pickup truck traveling on just 3 wheels after chase on I-4

The Brief A man was arrested in Volusia County after allegedly driving a three-wheeled truck recklessly on Interstate 4. Deputies said they tracked Eric Drewry, 47, from Seminole County to DeBary, where he crashed. He faces DUI and other charges.



Authorities in Volusia County arrested a 47-year-old man accused of driving a damaged pickup truck along Interstate 4, striking vehicles and guardrails before crashing at a construction site.

Investigators said the driver, identified as Eric Drewry, continued driving despite the truck missing a wheel, at times traveling on a rim while weaving through traffic and performing dangerous maneuvers.

The backstory:

Multiple 911 callers reported the erratic driving, saying the vehicle had only three wheels.

Deputies tracked the vehicle from Seminole County to a construction site in DeBary, where the truck was no longer operable after striking a barricade.

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According to investigators, Drewry denied being involved in a crash when questioned at the scene. He was charged with driving under the influence, resisting an officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Officials said he later appeared in court in Volusia County, where a judge set bond at $5,000 for the battery charge and ordered that he abstain from drugs and alcohol without a valid prescription.

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Authorities said additional charges were filed in Seminole County, where bond had already been posted.