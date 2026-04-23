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Deputies arrest driver of pickup truck traveling on just 3 wheels after chase on I-4

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Published  April 23, 2026 11:55pm EDT
Seminole County News
FOX 35 Orlando
Deputies arrest driver after 3-wheel chase on interstate 4

Deputies arrest driver after 3-wheel chase on interstate 4

Authorities in Volusia County arrested a 47-year-old man accused of driving a damaged pickup truck along Interstate 4, striking vehicles and guardrails before crashing at a construction site.

The Brief

    • A man was arrested in Volusia County after allegedly driving a three-wheeled truck recklessly on Interstate 4.
    • Deputies said they tracked Eric Drewry, 47, from Seminole County to DeBary, where he crashed.
    • He faces DUI and other charges.

DEBARY, Fla. - Authorities in Volusia County arrested a 47-year-old man accused of driving a damaged pickup truck along Interstate 4, striking vehicles and guardrails before crashing at a construction site.

Investigators said the driver, identified as Eric Drewry, continued driving despite the truck missing a wheel, at times traveling on a rim while weaving through traffic and performing dangerous maneuvers. 

The backstory:

Multiple 911 callers reported the erratic driving, saying the vehicle had only three wheels.

Deputies tracked the vehicle from Seminole County to a construction site in DeBary, where the truck was no longer operable after striking a barricade.

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According to investigators, Drewry denied being involved in a crash when questioned at the scene. He was charged with driving under the influence, resisting an officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Officials said he later appeared in court in Volusia County, where a judge set bond at $5,000 for the battery charge and ordered that he abstain from drugs and alcohol without a valid prescription. 

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Authorities said additional charges were filed in Seminole County, where bond had already been posted.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

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