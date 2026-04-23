Deputies arrest driver of pickup truck traveling on just 3 wheels after chase on I-4
DEBARY, Fla. - Authorities in Volusia County arrested a 47-year-old man accused of driving a damaged pickup truck along Interstate 4, striking vehicles and guardrails before crashing at a construction site.
Investigators said the driver, identified as Eric Drewry, continued driving despite the truck missing a wheel, at times traveling on a rim while weaving through traffic and performing dangerous maneuvers.
The backstory:
Multiple 911 callers reported the erratic driving, saying the vehicle had only three wheels.
Deputies tracked the vehicle from Seminole County to a construction site in DeBary, where the truck was no longer operable after striking a barricade.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
According to investigators, Drewry denied being involved in a crash when questioned at the scene. He was charged with driving under the influence, resisting an officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Officials said he later appeared in court in Volusia County, where a judge set bond at $5,000 for the battery charge and ordered that he abstain from drugs and alcohol without a valid prescription.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Authorities said additional charges were filed in Seminole County, where bond had already been posted.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.