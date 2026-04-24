2 adults, 3 kids escape house fire in Seminole County, all taken to hospital, officials say

The Brief Seminole County officials said a house fire started in the kitchen and then spread to parts of the garage and the attic. Thankfully, the family inside – two adults and three children – were able to escape. All were taken to the hospital as a caution.



A kitchen fire at a home in Seminole County spread to the garage and attic, forcing a family of five to escape, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The family – two adults and three kids – were able to safely escape shortly after the fire started around 2:30 a.m., Battalion Chief Phil Pershing told FOX 35 during a press conference at the scene. All were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There were several pets inside the home, another fire official said. However, it was unclear if any of them were able to escape the fire unhurt. Some animals who lived outside the home were OK, an official said.

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The home was located on East Osceola Road. He said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen and then spread to the garage and attic.

FOX 35 cameras captured fire officials walking through the home once the fire had been cleared. Damage was visible near windows, along the siding, and right beneath the gutter system.

Chief Pershing said this particular fire had a few extra layers at some homes in Geneva are in remote areas with long driveways, and no access to fire hydrants. A tanker truck filled with water also responded to the scene.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.