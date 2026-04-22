$800 utility bill stuns Orange County homeowner: 'I don't have a water park'
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Juliet Francis is used to seeing a modest utility bill in her mailbox.
Living in a one-story home with her husband and son, her monthly services typically range between $20 and $40. Her latest statement from the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) left her in disbelief, a staggering $800.
"It's like I'm paying the bill for the whole block... you know, pretty much," Francis told FOX 35.
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The math doesn't add up for Francis
Confused by the sudden spike, Francis began investigating on her own. She compared her statement with those of her neighbors, only to find further inconsistencies.
"I went to a few of the neighbors… I wanna look at their water usage," she said. "It's even higher than mine, and their bills are lower than mine."
Francis maintains that her household habits haven't changed. While she has an irrigation system, she notes it only runs once a week for a short duration. Despite the massive charge, OUC technicians visited her home and told her nothing appeared wrong with the meter.
"They tell me that the meter is working fine, so it's like they're insinuating that I must be using the water," Francis said. "I don't have a water park."
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OUC responds
FOX 35 reached out to OUC regarding the $800 bill. The utility company, which said it's willing to work with Francis to investigate the source of the high usage, provided the following statement:
"While higher bills can sometimes result from usage or leaks, we understand that every situation is unique. OUC is committed to resolving this promptly and providing the support they need."
However, Francis is skeptical of the "leak" explanation. She points out that her usage has since returned to normal levels—something a physical leak wouldn't do.
"If there was a water leak, it wouldn't just run and then just stop and go back to normal," Francis said. "It would be continuous, and each bill would be high, which it wasn't."
How to Dispute Your Bill
If you are facing an unexplained spike in your utility costs, OUC has a formal process for appeals.
You have 60 days from the date of the statement to file a formal dispute. What you’ll need:
- Your account number
- The specific dollar amount in question
- A clear explanation of why you believe there is an error
As OUC continues its investigation, Juliet Francis remains firm that a mistake has been made, hoping the utility provider will find the error before her taps run dry.
The Source: This story was written with information from OUC and statements provided by OUC to homeowner Juliet Francis.