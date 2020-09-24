Visit Orlando extends Magic Dining until October 31st
ORLANDO, Fla. - Visit Orlando is extending its Magical Dining Experience for one extra month.
The culinary event will now last through October 31st, extending it almost a whole month longer. It was originally supposed to end on October 4th. This will be the longest run in the program's history.
Magical Dining allows food lovers to experience fine dining in Orlando at a great value, while also showing support for local businesses and helping to feed others in need. For just $35, you can indulge in a three-course dinner from a special prix-fixe menu.
For those who love Magical Dining but are still hesitant to sit at a restaurant table, new this year is the option for take-out and outdoor dining at participating restaurants.
Dozens of Central Florida restaurants are reportedly participating in 2020. They include but are not limited to the following:
- The Capital Grille
- Kimonos
- Black Fire Brazilian Steakhouse
- Bites and Bubbles
- Artisan's Table
- Le Coq Au Vin
- RusTeak at College Park
- The Stubborn Mule
- Big Fin
- Cooper's Hawk
- Fleming's
- Kabooki Sushi
- Seasons 52
- The Melting Pot
- Earls Kitchen + Bar
- Chez Vincent
- Rocco's Italian Grille and Bar
- The Ravenous Pig
- Umi Winter Park
You can see the full list of participating restaurants, dinner menus, and make reservations at OrlandoMagicalDining.com.
$1 from each meal will be donated to 'Feed the Need Florida,' which works to help feed struggling families during the pandemic.
