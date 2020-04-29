Virus outbreak reported at Terminal Island prison with 2 deaths, 453 cases

article

Nearly half of the inmates at Federal Correctional Institution Terminal Island in San Pedro have tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 443 of the prison's 1,055 inmates have the virus, along with 10 staff members. Two inmates have died from COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

The bureau reports a total of 1,313 inmates and 335 staff nationwide have confirmed positive tests for coronavirus. The BOP has a total of about 153,000 inmates and 36,000 staff across the country. There have been 30 federal inmate deaths attributed to coronavirus.

No further information was immediately released.

