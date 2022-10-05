Viral TikTok video shows why you should sleep with your bedroom door closed

article

Do you sleep with your bedroom door open or closed? A firefighter's TikTok video showing what can happen when you sleep with it closed has gone viral.

TikToker @smokemedic posted a video to remind people to "close before you doze." Here's why:

The video – which has racked up over 8 million views – shows a seemingly tidy and normal bedroom with everything in its place. The camera then pans to what the hallway looks like outside the bedroom… and it's pretty terrifying.

The house is charred after having been clearly damaged by a massive fire.

Watch the video below or view it here:

"Remember to close bedroom doors before sleeping for the night, it could make a big difference," the caption of the video reads.

According to the Red Cross, families should follow these fire safety tips, including: