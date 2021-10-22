Viral photo shows police walking 9-foot alligator on leash: Here's why

article

Nothing to see here: it's just an alligator walking on a leash!

The Sunset Beach Police Department in North Carolina posted a photo of its team ‘walking’ a 9-foot alligator on a leash last Friday.

According to a Facebook post, officers received complaints about the gator strolling through a neighborhood. The alligator is accused of attempting to break into the community swimming pool!

"When officers arrived, the alligator had broken through porch lattice at the reservation office," the department said.

Out of concern for the safety of property owners and neighborhood residents, the gator was relocated to a nearby pond.

"Is he joining the K9 unit?" one person joked.

