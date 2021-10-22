Central Florida man wins $1M on scratch-off, will splurge on new toothbrush

article

A Central Florida man who recently got engaged just won $1 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!

Brian Nelson, 26, of Leesburg, claimed a $1 million prize from the new GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.

Lottery officials say Nelson made the trip to Tallahassee with his fiancee of one month, Emily Pelton.

"You won't believe what he's most excited about buying with his winnings," Pelton told the Lottery. Nelson laughed and said, "I'm just looking forward to upgrading to an electric toothbrush and splurging on a good pair of flip flops."

Nelson purchased his winning ticket from Quik Mart, located at 11100 California Street in Leesburg.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

