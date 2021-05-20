'VIProm': Event to happen thanks to Central Florida mom's hard work

article

Despite school cancellations, seniors in Volusia and Flagler counties are getting a prom after a mom took matters into her own hands.

Melodye Lewis, whose daughter Abbie is a graduating senior, said her daughter approached her with the idea after the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancelations for school-sponsored proms.

"You know I understand. They’re limited on what they can do, and I know that they tried," she said.

That’s how VIProm was born. The event will be held at the Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach on Friday night. More than 100 seniors from both Flagler and Volusia counties plan to attend.

"The kids are coming from Volusia and Flagler counties. So, I have kids coming from just about every school from those two counties," she said.

She also told FOX 35 that she chose the venue because of its open rooftop.

"I will take temperature checks at the door. And also the students are asked to do a COVID waiver," she explained.

After a strange year, her daughter Abbie said she is happy to have some sense of normalcy.

"Honestly it’s been something I’ve been looking forward to since the beginning of high school even before then," she said.

