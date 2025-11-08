Viewers capture mysterious 'fireball' lighting up Florida sky
ORLANDO, Fla. - A mysterious light streaked across the early morning sky in Central Florida on Saturday.
FOX 35 is working to confirm the cause of the phenomenon after receiving calls and emails from viewers reporting a bright fireball around 6:00 a.m.
Videos from multiple counties and angles across the viewing area captured the object racing through the sky.
Viewers capture mysterious 'fireball' lighting up Florida sky. Credit: Richard P Gallagher