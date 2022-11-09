VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole damages Florida coast before expected landfall in state

Tropical Storm Nicole hasn't made landfall yet in Florida, but the state is already feeling its impacts.

FOX 35 News cameras have captured video of storm damage seen in Central Florida Wednesday, including a building collapse in Daytona Beach Shores.

When will Nicole make landfall in Florida?

As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm is forecast to strengthen this evening and become a hurricane before it reaches the east coast of Florida Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday afternoon," the NHC added.

Forecasters say the Central Florida area could see storm impacts such as heavy rainfall, strong winds, coastal flooding, isolated tornadoes, storm surge, and power outages.