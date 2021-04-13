Teen run over during Flagler County brawl, deputies say

article

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office made another arrest following a massive fight at a Palm Coast park.

Investigators said they believe 20-30 people were involved in the incident at Ralph Carter Park last week.

"I think what’s most concerning is that this is not how you solve disputes," said Sheriff Rick Staly.

Monday, deputies arrested 18-year-old David Reis, who's accused of running over another teen during the altercation.

"You can’t just drive a car and run somebody over because you disagree with them," Sheriff Staly said.

Deputies say he's charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse.

Last week, deputies arrested a 17-year-old girl accused of shocking another teen with a taser gun, causing him to be sent to the hospital with burn marks all over his body.

"Parents need to be the sheriff in their house, and they need to know where their kids are and what they’re doing and who they’re hanging out with," Sheriff Staly said. "Otherwise, if you’re not the sheriff at your home, I’ll be the sheriff for your kid."