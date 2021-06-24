VIDEO: Surveillance captures moment condo building partially collapses near Miami Beach

Search and rescue efforts are underway in South Florida after a 12-story condo partially collapsed overnight, killing at least one person. Authorities say 35 have been rescued so far and another 51 remain unaccounted for.

The incident occurred at 1:20 a.m. Thursday. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, more than 80 units responded to the collapse at Champlain Towers South, which is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside. This is just north of Miami Beach.

Video shows the moment a condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida early Thursday.

Authorities confirmed that 35 people have been pulled from the structure. Two of them were rescued from the rubble. Ten people on site were treated, two of which were transported to a hospital. One has since passed away.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman said that 51 people remain unaccounted for. There could be multiple more fatalities. Mayor Charles Burkett said that he believes there are still people buried underneath.

Officials received offers of support from Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis, to provide anything needed for the search-and-rescue, which may take up to a week.

A family reunification center was set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives. Authorities said if anyone has family members that are unaccounted for or are safe, call 305-614-1819.

MORE NEWS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

The cause of the partial collapse remains under investigation.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.