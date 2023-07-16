Video shows speeding car crashing into Daytona Beach cannabis dispensary

Video footage shows a car crashing into a cannabis dispensary in Daytona Beach Saturday night.

Store security cameras at the Sunnyside Medical Dispensary shows a car, which is believed to have been street racing, slam into the side of the building.

One of the three people inside the car suffered from a minor wrist injury.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department also posted pictures of the crash.

The store is temporarily closed and plans to reopen Sunday after some repairs.