Video shows speeding car crashing into Daytona Beach cannabis dispensary
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Video footage shows a car crashing into a cannabis dispensary in Daytona Beach Saturday night.
Store security cameras at the Sunnyside Medical Dispensary shows a car, which is believed to have been street racing, slam into the side of the building.
One of the three people inside the car suffered from a minor wrist injury.
The Daytona Beach Fire Department also posted pictures of the crash.
The store is temporarily closed and plans to reopen Sunday after some repairs.