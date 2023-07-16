Expand / Collapse search

Video shows speeding car crashing into Daytona Beach cannabis dispensary

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Daytona Beach
FOX 35 Orlando

Car crashes into Daytona Beach business

Video footage shows a car crashing into the Sunnyside Medical Dispensary in Daytona Beach Saturday night.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Video footage shows a car crashing into a cannabis dispensary in Daytona Beach Saturday night. 

Store security cameras at the Sunnyside Medical Dispensary shows a car, which is believed to have been street racing, slam into the side of the building. 

One of the three people inside the car suffered from a minor wrist injury. 

MORE NEWS: 

The Daytona Beach Fire Department also posted pictures of the crash. 

Image 1 of 4

Daytona Beach Fire Department

The store is temporarily closed and plans to reopen Sunday after some repairs. 