Video shows Lil Nas X crashing wedding at Walt Disney World

Even with all the success, Lil Nas X has experienced in the last year, he remains connected with his fans.

On Saturday, the rapper shared that he crashed a wedding at Walt Disney World.

He posted a video of the surprise onto his Twitter page. He walks into the ballroom with the bride by his side and his hit song, Old Town Road, is playing.

While in Central Florida, Lil Nas X also surprised 13 chronic and terminally ill kids at a Disney hotel, the AJC reports.

Just last month, the rapper also won the Grammy for 'Best pop duo/group performance' with Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road.