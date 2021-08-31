Video shows dolphin swimming in Louisiana neighborhood after Hurricane Ida

A family in Louisiana was stunned to find a dolphin swimming through floodwaters in their neighborhood following Hurricane Ida.

Amanda Huling was surveying the damage around her Slidell neighborhood on Monday when she noticed the dolphin swimming around.

The video shows the dolphin's dorsal fin popping in and out of water.

Huling told FOX 35 News: "The dolphin was still there as of last night but I am in contact with an organization who is going to be rescuing it within the next few days if it is still there!"

Ida battered the Louisiana coast over the weekend. The storm, which was a Category 4 hurricane at landfall, ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when the electricity would come back on.

By Monday night, Ida weakened to a tropical depression.

