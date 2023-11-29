Video shows bus carrying 15 people slamming into ambulance at Florida intersection



A newly released video shows the moments leading up to a crash involving an ambulance, bus, and pickup truck at a Marion County intersection.

The beginning of the video shows an ambulance approaching the intersection of SW 90th Street and SW 80th Avenue in Ocala around 9 a.m.

As the ambulance crosses the intersection, both a small bus and a pickup truck can be seen crashing into the side of the ambulance near a crosswalk.

The ambulance flips on its side following the crash while the pickup truck propels forward and the bus comes to a stop near the initial impact.

RELATED: 15 hospitalized after responding Marion County Fire Rescue truck slammed by bus, rolls over: officials

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 15 people were hospitalized after the crash including two Marion County firefighters, 11 students, a bus driver, and the pickup truck.

Eight of the students were transported as a precaution, officials said.

Marion County Fire Rescue issued a reminder to drivers to "yield to emergency vehicles as our lights and sirens are on," according to the post.