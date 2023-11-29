Expand / Collapse search

Video shows bus carrying 15 people slamming into ambulance at Florida intersection

By Kiah Armstrong
Marion County
Body cam shows Florida ambulance, bus crash

Body cam footage shows the moment, a bus, ambulance, and pickup truck collided in Marion County at an intersection.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -
A newly released video shows the moments leading up to a crash involving an ambulance, bus, and pickup truck at a Marion County intersection. 

The beginning of the video shows an ambulance approaching the intersection of SW 90th Street and SW 80th Avenue in Ocala around 9 a.m. 

As the ambulance crosses the intersection, both a small bus and a pickup truck can be seen crashing into the side of the ambulance near a crosswalk. 

The ambulance flips on its side following the crash while the pickup truck propels forward and the bus comes to a stop near the initial impact. 

RELATED: 15 hospitalized after responding Marion County Fire Rescue truck slammed by bus, rolls over: officials

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 15 people were hospitalized after the crash including two Marion County firefighters, 11 students, a bus driver, and the pickup truck. 

Eight of the students were transported as a precaution, officials said. 

Marion County Fire Rescue issued a reminder to drivers to "yield to emergency vehicles as our lights and sirens are on," according to the post. 