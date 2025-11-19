Video shows attempted break-in and gunfire at Deltona home

Newly released doorbell camera footage shows four suspects attempting to break into a Deltona home Tuesday morning.

The suspects then opened fire when they failed to get inside, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Big picture view:

No one was injured, but deputies said the side of the house, on Wainwright Street, was left riddled with bullet holes.

The family, who recently moved to the area from out of state, told investigators they have no idea who may have targeted them.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

After the shooting, the suspects fled in a vehicle captured on the video. Deputies pursued the car onto Interstate 4, but eventually lost sight of it and ended the chase.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the attempted break-in on Wainwright Street to contact investigators.