Video shows arrest of Florida woman armed with pitchfork, whip outside Publix

New video shows the bizarre arrest of a Central Florida woman who is accused of running around outside a Publix store with a pitchfork and a black whip, while trying to sell teddy bears.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Publix on North Hancock Road in Clermont.

Dash cam video from a Florida Highway Patrol car shows Lisa Anne Slone, 56, of Ocoee, pointing the whip at the trooper who had just pulled up to the store.

According to an arrest report, a trooper saw Slone yelling and waving the pitchfork and whip outside the grocery store's main entrance and handcuffed her after she refused to stop.

Lisa Anne Slone

In the new video, after Slone is put in the back of the trooper's car, she begins to yell "God is great" several times. She also reportedly stabbed a man's minivan with the pitchfork, causing damage, according to the store manager.

The trooper said the woman appeared to be "highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug." Slone reportedly told law enforcement "she felt no pain anymore and that God was in control."

She was taken to the Lake County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.







