Video shows 2 cars flip over in Orange County I-4 crash before hit-and-run suspects flee

Troopers are searching for three people believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County on Sunday.

Around 11 a.m., FHP responded to a hit-and-run crash near mile marker 67 on I-4 westbound. A Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound in the center lane when the driver attempted to switch lanes and collided with the back of a Hyundai Tucson.

Dash cam video shows the moment the collision happened.

The Tucson ran off the roadway into the right shoulder and overturned. The three people inside the Camaro fled the area and were later picked up by a gray or silver car, troopers said.

Photos from FHP show the men leaving from the area.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos of hit an run suspects | Credit: FHP

Witnesses at the scene described the Camaro occupants as black or Hispanic males in their early 20s.

The driver of the Tucson, a 20-year-old woman, was not transported from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call FHP or Crimeline.