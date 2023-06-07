VIDEO: Several swimmers rescued from rocks near Florida state park beach shore

Several swimmers were rescued from slippery Jetty Rocks at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park in St. Lucie County over Memorial Day Weekend, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

The beachgoers were spotted along the North Jetty rocks shortly before noon after getting stranded at several different spots in the area.

The St. Lucie Fire District, a nearby lifeguard, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, and a SWAT medic responded to the scene on boats as they traveled to different spots on the rocks to rescue the swimmers.

At first, responders rescued two swimmers, and as the boat traveled past another group hanging by the rocks, they realized that group was stranded also.

"Unfortunately, what transpired yesterday happens far too often when swimmers don’t take into account the dangers that the slippery North Jetty rocks and swift current pose," said Sheriff Ken Mascara. "While we strongly encourage all beachgoers to stay clear of these rocks for their safety, we are also thankful there were no serious injuries in this incident."

The video shows some of the swimmers with visible cuts and scrapes. It's unknown if those cuts were from the rocks.