VIDEO: Orange County home pool cover collapses from Tropical Storm Debby heavy rainfall

Heavy rain resulting from Tropical Storm Debby is already causing some damage to Central Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Homeowner Ella Rusnak shared a video with FOX 35 of rain pouring down from her pool-covered ceiling in Christmas Estates in Orange County.

The video shows the moment her pool cover completely collapses, letting in a large amount of rain that appears to have been weighing down the pool cover.

The impacts from Tropical Storm Debby began to roll into Central Florida around Sunday at noon as some areas began to feel heavy wind gusts and rain.

Where is Tropical Storm Debby now?

Tropical Storm Debby is currently located about 125 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Florida. Its maximum sustained winds remain at 65 mph. The storm has a minimal central pressure of 992 mb.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida Monday morning as a category 1 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Debby watches, warnings

Most of Florida is under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. According to the NHC, a few tornadoes may occur through Monday morning, primarily in western and northern Florida and (southern Georgia).

See other watches and warnings issued below:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Florida coast from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass including Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida coast from Bonita Beach northward to Aripeka, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

Georgia and South Carolina coast from the Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River South Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Florida coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

Florida coast south of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas

Florida coast south of the Suwannee River to East Cape Sable

Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Florida coast west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

Georgia and South Carolina coast from the Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River South Carolina

Stay connected during the storm

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings, especially while you're sleeping and/or when the power goes out.

